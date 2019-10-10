Long Island Tech Company Invents Vape Detector

Officials on Long Island have a new tool to combat youth vaping and e-cigarette use – a vape detector.

The HALO Smart Sensor looks and acts like a standard smoke detector. But the technology inside can detect vapor from e-cigarettes.

David Antar is the president of IPVideo, the company that developed the technology. He says schools can install the sensors throughout their buildings.

“The product is one of the only products that will actually do vape detection, as well as vape with THC, to be able to alert them when they’re using drugs in schools on top of just vaping.”

Antar says the HALO Smart Sensor can be programmed to emit an alarm when it detects vaping, or send a text message to school administrators.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the first vaping-related death in New York this week.

Cuomo’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vape products was supposed to take effect last week, but a state appeals court has put the the ban on hold after the vaping industry sued.