Long Island Swimmer Sets World Record At Tokyo Paralympic Games

A 17-year-old paralympic swimmer from Long Island has not only brought home the gold, but set a world record.

Garden City’s Anastasia Pagonis is blind. She earned the top award for the women’s 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Pagonis also crushed a world record she set when she qualified for the games in June. Her best time is nearly 4 minutes and 54 seconds.

She said she wants to change the narrative of what a person with blindness “looks like.” She also credits navigating the paralympic games in Tokyo to her guide dog, Radar.