Long Island Students Protest Vaccine Requirement At Stony Brook

Students and anti-vaccination protestors rallied this week across the street from Stony Brook University on Long Island against COVID-19 vaccination mandates before returning this fall.

Protestors said the state is discriminating against students based on their vaccination status.

The state university said students had to be vaccinated to live in on-campus housing. Commuter students are also expected to be fully vaccinated before class begins at all state universities and colleges in August.

A federal judge upheld an Indiana State University’s vaccination requirement this week. The judge said the requirement is in “the legitimate interest of the public health of students and faculty.”

It is the first of many lawsuits against more than 500 universities nationwide requiring students to be vaccinated.

WSHU’s Long Island News Bureau is on the campus of Stony Brook University.