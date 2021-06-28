Long Island State Senator Demands AG Look Into Decade-Old Murder Investigation

It’s been more than a decade since 11 sets of human remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway on Long Island. No suspects have been arrested. Now, elected officials want to review the Suffolk County Police’s handling of the Gilgo Beach murder investigations.

New York state Sen. Phil Boyle wants New York Attorney General Letitia James to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the investigators — in particular ex-police chief James Burke, who blocked the FBI from working on the case.

“Who in their right mind would kick the FBI out of a serial killer investigation? There’s something more to it,” Boyle said.

Boyle also wants County Executive Steve Bellone to explain why he didn’t fire Burke for kicking out the FBI. And Boyle wants the current police chief to explain whether Burke was ever questioned about his whereabouts when the victims disappeared.

Burke pled guilty in 2016 to assaulting a handcuffed man and trying to cover it up.