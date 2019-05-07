Long Island State Parks To Get $20 Million In Upgrades

More than $20 million from New York’s budget this year is allocated for state parks on Long Island. The money will pay for new equipment and renovations. This is the largest funding of parks in any region in the state.

Jones Beach will receive upgraded restrooms and improved lighting over the next year.

More buildings at Nissequogue River State Park will be renovated after years of disrepair.

Several state parks on Long Island will upgrade their septic systems. The improvements will cost around $2 million.

The golf course at Bethpage State Park will receive additional improvements as well. The course will host the PGA Championship starting next week.