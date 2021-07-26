Long Island South Fork Commuter Connection Train To Resume Service In The Fall

A popular commuter train to the Hamptons in eastern Long Island will be back in service this fall. The South Fork Commuter Connection was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

The service adds two Long Island Rail Road trains each morning and afternoon between Montak and Speonk. It also provides a “last-mile” shuttle service from stations to downtown businesses.

LIRR records show ridership more than doubled after the service was added in March 2019.

The fare costs $4.25 one-way including the shuttle.