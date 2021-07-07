Long Island Sound Environmental Report Urges More Beaches Be Open To All

A new report from Save the Sound says towns should make beaches more accessible to the public. The environmental group said doing so would foster personal connections to the Sound and boost the local economy.

Some community leaders, like George Hoffman expressed concerns, such as lack of parking. He is with the Setauket Harbor Task Force.

“We try to find that balance of encouraging more use of the water resource. At the same time, understanding that people, some places may not be appropriate, that could create traffic issues,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said it would also be difficult to implement. Exclusive beach access on Long Island is often privately deeded.

In Connecticut, it is illegal to deny access to non-residents from beaches, though they can be charged high fees.

Another issue flagged in the report concerns problems with current testing that determines if the water is safe to swim in.

Tracey Brown is the regional director for water protection at Save the Sound. She said the monitoring of fecal bacteria is not a perfect science.

“The sample that's taken on that given day takes 24 hours to process. So you don't know until the next day if the water was dirty. And so the closures that are based on bad testing results are a day after the water pollution happened,” Brown said.

Bacteria levels tend to increase when it rains or when there are faulty sewage systems. Failure to properly dispose of pet waste is also a factor.

The report also gives a grade to beaches on Long Island. Beaches east of Riverhead tend to have the highest ratings. Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, which has a long history of septic issues and marine debris, received the worst score.