Long Island Sikh Temple Vandalized With Racial Slurs, Pro-Trump Messages

A Sikh house of worship under construction on Long Island was vandalized with a message that included racial slurs and in support of former President Donald Trump.

Police said the vandals carried a ladder onto the construction site and climbed onto the roof. They shattered a window, broke a door and left graffiti on the nearly completed house of worship in New Hyde Park.

Religious leaders hope that the anti-Sikh messages will inspire the community to unite against vandalism.

The graffiti was discovered this week during a commemoration of the ninth anniversary of a mass shooting against fellow Sikhs in Wisconsin.