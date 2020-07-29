Long Island Sees An Influx Of New Neighbors From NYC

More than 25,000 New York City residents have potentially moved to Long Island since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsday reports they made requests to the United States Postal Service to change their mailing address during that time.

The Post Office typically handles below 50 change-of-address requests on average from city residents and businesses to relocate to Long Island. This year, nearly 10,000 are permanent change-of-address requests.

They said another 10,000 New Yorkers have potentially moved to Connecticut since March.

Advocates said they are monitoring what the social and political impact of these new voters could have in their districts.

