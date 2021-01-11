Long Island Sees Bump In Number Of New Businesses

More businesses have started up on Long Island, despite a nationwide economic downturn brought on by the pandemic.

More than 20,000 new businesses have formed across Nassau and Suffolk counties between March and October last year. That’s the most in five years, according to state data.

The increase in new businesses coincides with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, and shutdowns of most economic activity.

Business leaders said entrepreneurship usually increases when workers get laid off en masse and job opportunities dwindle.