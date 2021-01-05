Long Island Officials: Amtrak Needs To Fast-Track Repairs To East River Tunnels

A group of Long Island lawmakers has criticized Amtrak for its delays in its repairs of damage inside the East River Tunnels linking the Long Island Rail Road to Penn Station caused by Superstorm Sandy.

A letter was made by State Senator Todd Kaminsky and signed by the Nassau and Suffolk County executives, as well as six other Democratic state senators.

The letter urged the top officials at Amtrak to consider a different approach to repairing the two underground tubes. Long Island’s five members of Congress also backed the alternative repair plan in a letter sent on Monday.

The alternative approach would allow the century-old East River tunnels to remain in service during most of the repair work.

Amtrak has suggested repairs to the tunnels may not begin until 2025.