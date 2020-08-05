Long Island Official: Some May Not Get Power Restored Until Weekend

One Long Island official warns that some residents might not get power back until the weekend.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says getting power restored has to be PSEG-Long Island’s number one priority. Then he says there has to be a look at the problems with their response.

“Well clearly there was a major communication issue, because at the height of the storm and in the aftermath customers could not get through, and I think that’s why you also saw a significant increase in the call volume for 911," he says.

Bellone says the utility has to learn from this experience, because we are heading into the height of the hurricane season.





Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says PSEG-Long Island suffered a “communication failure” in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias. She says residents are literally and figuratively being kept in the dark.

"The winds in the storm Isaias and the destruction sustained from these winds are something we have not seen in years. And hope to not see again in the near future," she says.

Curran says once power is completely restored, she wants an investigation into what went wrong.

She says Long Island did catch one break: the storm moved so fast there was no high-tide flooding. However, there was high surf and beach erosion.