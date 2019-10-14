Long Island Nor'easter Brings Worst Flooding Since Sandy

Last week’s high winds and heavy surf brought some of the worst flooding Long Island has seen since Superstorm Sandy.

A weekend nor'easter sparked a state of emergency for many communities, including at a barrier island in Hampton Bays that’s home to some of the most expensive properties in the country.

“They had built up a dune that was over 700 feet long, 12 feet high and held back the morning’s high tide. Without that, it would have been catastrophic. We would have had structural damage likely and utility infrastructure damage. Dune Road might have been washed out,” said Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

He praised New York State, Suffolk County and local emergency crews who pulled together to rebuild a 100-yard dune.