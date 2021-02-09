Long Island Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison After Attempted Shooting Of Suffolk Police Officer

A Long Island man was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on February 9 for the attempted shooting of a police officer while fleeing a car crash.

Leroy Jones, of Middle Island, pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, 2020, to the felony charge of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced by Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei.

On Dec. 23, 2019, Jones got into a car crash and fled the scene on foot, prosecutors said.

A Suffolk County police officer, who arrived in a marked vehicle, pursued him on foot when Jones shot back at the officer and missed. Jones was later arrested by detectives on Jan. 5, 2020.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Jones showed a disregard for the safety of others, and praised the Suffolk police officer who put their life at risk.

“Today’s sentencing holds him accountable for putting those lives at risk and posing a danger to our community,” Sini said in the statement. “I commend the brave officer who continued to pursue this dangerous individual even in the line of fire, and I thank the prosecutors from my Office for obtaining this just outcome.”

Jones’ defense attorney, Glenn Obedin, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.