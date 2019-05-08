Long Island Man Indicted For Oxycodone Trafficking

Suffolk County law enforcement announced Tuesday the unsealing of an indictment against a man accused of running an oxycodone pill trafficking operation.

County District Attorney Timothy Sini says Daniel Hassler exploited people who abused pain medication.

“He would approach those individuals to purchase oxycodone from them so he could illegally distribute those pills to those who are suffering from drug addiction.”

Sini says Hassler kept tabs on people’s prescriptions so he knew when they would get refills.

Suffolk police found out about the operation after neighbors complained about traffic in and out of Hassler’s house.

He faces criminal weapons and controlled substances charges.