Long Island Lawmakers: PSEG Should Reimburse Customers For Outages

Thousands are still in the dark, almost a week after Tropical Storm Isaiah swept the island, and some Long Island lawmakers have called on utility company PSEG Long Island to reimburse customers for power outages as well as for spoiled food and medication.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Long Island had more power outages than any other region in the state, and criticized PSEG Long Island’s communication breakdown with customers.

"It’s clear that PSEG Long Island was not prepared to respond to a storm that was predicted to be much worse, actually, than it was, and they must be held accountable," Curran said.

ConEdison in New York City and Westchester County has offered reimbursement for customers who lost power for more than 48 hours because of the storm.

Curran said PSEG Long Island has not responded yet to the request for imbursement.