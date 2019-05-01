Long Island Lawmakers Debate Marijuana Legalization

Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters last week he is confident New York State will legalize recreational marijuana by June.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone plans to introduce a one-year moratorium if it passes on the state level, but county legislators want to see the state’s plan before they agree to opt out.

Tom Cilmi, Suffolk County Republican minority leader, is personally against the legalization of marijuana, but says he will not act on any preemptive bill until he sees the state legislation.

“When the governor does come out with something and the state legislature acts – if the state legislature has to act – we’ll decide what to do here from that point. Right now it’s purely speculative.”

Presiding Officer Duwayne Gregory says he doesn’t believe his fellow Democrats who say legalization will reduce racial disparities in arrests.

“We’re not addressing the underlying cause. If law enforcement is treating differently, it’s not just differently when it comes to usage of marijuana, it’s going to be different in other usages as well.”

Bellone says a one-year window will provide the county time to get feedback from experts, law enforcement and community leaders on the health and safety issues that come with the legalization of recreational marijuana.