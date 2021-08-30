Long Island To House Nation's First Offshore Substation For Wind Energy

Electricity generated from wind turbines that are expected to deliver power to the Hamptons will go through the nation’s first offshore electrical substation.

Developers Orsted and Eversource have hired Kiewit Offshore Services in Texas to build a 1,500-ton substation that will transition power generated by their South Fork Wind project into the Long Island electric grid.

The project’s 12 wind turbines will produce over 132-megawatts of power. That’s enough electricity to power nearly 70,000 homes.

The offshore substation will cost about $2 billion to build. The Long Island Power Authority has already approved $513 million for the project’s transmission upgrade.

The rest will be paid for by an additional $1.50 a month charge to customers.