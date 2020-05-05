Long Island Hospitalizations Hamper Reopening

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Long Island hasn't met meet most of the seven criteria set by Governor Andrew Cuomo needed to reopen. Keeping hospitalizations down is the largest hurdle.

Over 1 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in the state of New York.

The number of new positive cases continues its slow climb in New York, with 2,540 new cases and 220 more deaths. Long Island has hit 3,000 deaths. But new cases dropped to 400 on Long Island, 200 in Westchester County.

Connecticut has over 30,000 confirmed cases. There were 61 more deaths in the state. Hospitalizations are lower for the 12th day.

Food banks in Connecticut say they are in a bidding war for supplies with other states, much like the struggle for personal protective equipment. They want the federal government to take control of the distribution chain.

