Long Island GOP Rep. Garbarino Resists Biden Impeachment Calls Over Afghanistan

U.S. Congressman Andrew Garbarino from Long Island said President Biden bungled the evacuation of troops and allies from Afghanistan, but it’s too soon to talk impeachment.

President Biden wants all U.S. military service members and their Afghan allies evacuated by August 31. A terror attack there last week killed almost 200 people, including 13 Americans.

Several Republican congress members have called for Biden to step down over his handling of the withdrawal, but Garbarino is not one of them.

“My major focus now — before we start talking about who needs to resign, who needs to be impeached or whatever — we need to get everyone out because it doesn't help us to be fighting political battles at home until everyone's out of Afghanistan safely,” Garbarino said.

Garbarino wants Biden to extend the evacuation deadline.

Biden has said the U.S. will continue to help its Afghan allies leave the country even after the deadline passes.