Long Island Gets $120M For Water Treatment

New York has awarded Long Island $120 million in grants to help remove dangerous contaminants from drinking water.

The new money will help fund 37 planned upgrades to Long Island’s water treatment infrastructure, including 12 projects in Suffolk County.

The improvements are necessary to combat emerging contaminants like PFAS and 1,4-dioxane, a chemical found in cosmetics and detergents that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has linked to kidney and liver damage.

The state will also allow water districts to apply for time extensions to meet strict drinking water standards that go into effect as early as April.

State health officials recommended this summer that 1,4-dioxane levels in drinking water be limited to 1 part per billion – the lowest in the nation.