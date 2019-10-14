Long Island Gambling Sites Eye Expansion Opportunities

The operators of Long Island’s two largest gambling venues want to expand in anticipation of legalized sports betting statewide. They hope to build a full-fledged casino.

Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting, known as Suffolk OTB, has revived its plans to build a large casino in Medford. That plan had been shut down by protestors and a temporary state cap on casinos — but it could be in the running for one of three new downstate casino licenses in the next few years.

Suffolk OTB already has 1,000 video gaming machines at Jake’s 58 in Islandia.

That’s run by hospitality company Delaware North. Long Island Business News reports Delaware North purchased land next to Jake’s 58 to expand.

They also report New York Racing Association, which operates horse racing at Belmont Park, hired an architecture firm to build “beyond horse racing.”

Long Island has long fought back on casinos, citing drugs, prostitution and corruption.

Last week, Suffolk OTB alleged its partner, Delaware North, overpaid itself millions. It’s now suing for damages and to drop its contract. The company denies any wrongdoing.