Long Island COVID Cases Approach Last Year's Levels

On Long Island, the number of COVID-19 infections nearly doubled in the past week, reaching 109. That’s almost as high as this same time last summer.

The increase comes despite the state’s massive vaccine rollout.

Medical experts blame the uptick on the more contagious delta variant, and the fact that about 41% of eligible New Yorkers still have not received a vaccine.

Health officials said hospitalizations and deaths have not increased — proof the vaccines work.

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in Connecticut where about 68% of residents have been vaccinated.