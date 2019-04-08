Long Island Continues To Be Leader Of Opt-Out Movement

Test opt-out in Long Island schools is in its fifth consecutive year of major boycotts. Nearly half of students in grades three through eight refused to take the English Language Arts exam this week.

Test refusals on Long Island are significantly higher than the New York State average. Education Department officials say nearly 50 percent of Long Island students opt-out of testing, compared to 18 percent statewide.

The state responded to parents’ criticism by reducing the number of exam days and making the length of the tests shorter.

Computerized English Language Arts exams had technical issues this week, which prevented some students from being able to complete their exams. Many had to retake the tests.

School officials expect students to also opt-out of math testing that’s scheduled at the end of the month.

