Long Island Congressman Suozzi Wants End To SALT Cap As Part Of Infrastructure Deal

Negotiations over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agreement with Congress are met with demands to eliminate a $10,000 cap on state and local deductions.

Stephen Acquario is general counsel to the New York State Association of Counties. He said repealing the cap will not only benefit high-tax states like New York, but the rest of the country.

“We are the United States. And we should be united to overturn this, a cap on state and local tax deductions and return back to a sense of historical fairness,” Acquario said.

Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced legislation in January to repeal the SALT cap. Suozzi has pledged to vote against any changes to the tax code without the repeal.

A bipartisan group of over a hundred members of Congress have signed on to the legislation.

State and local tax deductions were capped at $10,000 in 2017. Suozzi wants Biden’s plan to fund childcare, infrastructure and post-secondary education to also include lifting that cap to make it easier to live on Long Island.

This is affecting, whether it's people who deduct $20,000 or $30,000, or people who deduct $100,000. We don't want people leaving our states. When people leave our states that leaves a big hole in our revenues,” Suozzi said.

Irma Esparaza Diggs with The National League of Cities said eliminating a $10,000 SALT cap is essential to pandemic recovery.

"Our municipalities need every tool available to them to ensure that they can continue to maintain essential services throughout our nation's recovery and restoring the SALT deduction is the right decision for all of our city residents and for middle class families across the country," Diggs said.