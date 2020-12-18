Long Island Casino Eyes Expansion

Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting’s new president, Jim LaCarrubba, is already in talks with key players about expanding Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Islandia on Long Island.

LaCarrubba told Newsday he’s spoken with the casino’s owners, as well as state lawmakers and the Village of Islandia, about adding more video lottery terminals and new restaurants. Any expansion would require state legislation.

Currently, the casino has 1,000 video lottery terminals. LaCarrubba said they represent 5% of the state’s total and generate 10% of the income from video lottery. Possible sites for an expansion include the Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Islandia or other Suffolk OTB-owned property at Medford.

Suffolk OTB, a public benefit corporation that turns over some of its profits to the county, declared bankruptcy in 2011.