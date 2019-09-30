Long Island Bolsters Security For Jewish Holidays

Nassau County is increasing police patrols and a heightened set of security measures near synagogues and Jewish centers Monday for Rosh Hashanah.

The county has seen an increase in reports of hate crimes this year, from 34 in 2018 to 50 so far in 2019. Many of these incidents were anti-Semitic, including the drawing of swastikas in public places.

“We join together to address this culture of hatred with security. Security that comes from our law enforcement community. Security that comes from within, from our faith and the proactive approach that we as individuals take,” said Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum.

Nassau police say there are no credible threats against places of worship in the county, despite the uptick in hate crimes.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed state police to increase their patrols near synagogues as well.  

The governor did not specify a threat, but says the move is “out of an abundance of caution.”

