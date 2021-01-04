Local Residents On The Move

Connecticut and New York remain among the top states in the country where people moved from, according to a yearly survey from a nationwide moving company.

Connecticut is number 4 on the list of states losing residents, while New York comes in at number 2.

The United Van Lines survey says 63 percent of the moves the company handled in Connecticut in 2020 involved people moving away. In New York State, 66 percent of the company’s customers were outbound.

New Jersey had the highest percentage of outbound moves.