Local Group Fundraising To Fight Construction Of Islanders Arena

A community group in Elmont, Long Island, is growing its war chest to oppose the construction of the Islanders arena and retail center planned in nearby Belmont.

The group “Elmont Against the Megamall” is registered as a nonprofit and operated by a California marketing firm.

Newsday reports the group received $650,000 in funding from another group, “Citizens for Responsible Community,” based out of Virginia.

Elmont Against the Megamall was formed in 2018 and has circulated a petition for a full-time Long Island Rail Road station in Belmont.

The Belmont arena development is in the middle of an environmental review that is expected to be finished in June.