Local Governments Plead For More Aid From Washington

Nearly every day since March, state and local governments have called for federal funding to close budget gaps created by the economic shutdown. To date, federal assistance has only made a dent in New York’s economic shortfall.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says federal aid typically makes up a small portion of the revenues local governments rely on.

DiNapoli says it’s different this time. Steep declines in sales tax revenues have cut local budgets deeply.

Federal aid so far includes $7.5 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, and billions more from education stabilization, FEMA relief, block grants and borrowing. That still has left local officials to make hard decisions.

Plan B includes major reductions in municipal services and layoffs in schools and at every level of state and local government.

Municipalities plan to borrow more to soften the blow.