With Litigation Paused, Sandy Hook Families Rebuke Remington's Latest Bankruptcy Filing

  • Bolt action rifles sit on display at the Remington Arms Co. booth at the National Rifle Association annual meeting in 2015 in Nashville, Tenn.
    Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Families of 2012 Newtown school shooting victims said bankruptcy should not shield gunmaker Remington Arms from their lawsuit. 

Joshua Koskoff represents some of the families of the 20 Sandy Hook Elementary School children and six educators killed with an AR-15 rifle made by Remington.

He said the company bankruptcy paused his lawsuit proceedings, just as his team was in the middle of depositions. They were collecting thousands of internal documents that explained how Remington marketed military-style weapons to civilians.

“And it’s too bad because, you know, we really were finally on a roll and finally things were starting to move after years and years," Koskoff said.

He said this is the latest delay after Remington appealed through the courts to have the lawsuit thrown out over the past four years. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the lawsuit to move forward last year. 

“It’s paramount that whatever other financial issues that this particular company is having that they not be allowed to skate by on their obligation to face and confront the families’ claims in court,” Koskoff said.

Remington Arms filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. Remington sought bankruptcy protection in 2018 and exited court protection the same year.

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that discussions to sell the company to the Navajo Nation broke down.

