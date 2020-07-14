LIRR To Upgrade Stations For Passengers With Disabilities, After Lawsuit Is Filed

The Long Island Rail Road has reached an agreement with several passengers with disabilities who filed a federal lawsuit to force significant upgrades at three LIRR stations.

Passengers Raymond Harewood, David Rodriguez and Gina Barbara say the LIRR violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to install elevators at stations, when other essential improvements were made.

They have not been able to access Amityville, Copiague and Lindenhurst LIRR stations.

Disability rights advocates say more work needs to be done to reduce barriers for people with disabilities in parking lots, waiting rooms and bathrooms.

The LIRR has agreed to accelerate the timetable for when these improvements will be made, in order to avoid litigation.