LIRR Trains Delayed, Canceled After Person Struck By Train In Rockville Center

Long Island Rail Road Officials said a person was struck by a train near Rockville Centre, New York.

Officials said MTA police are investigating the incident, and trains into Penn Station on the Babylon Line have been delayed or canceled.

Long Island Rail officials first tweeted about the incident just after 7 a.m.

