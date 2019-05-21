LIRR On-Time Performance Looking Up

The Long Island Rail Road had its highest on-time performance in nearly seven years. The MTA says more than 95 percent of LIRR trains in April ran on-time, meaning that trains arrived at their final destinations with a less than six-minute delay.

However, the commuter railway will have to do better in upcoming evaluations because the state is expected to enforce a new law that requires the on-time standard to be less than two minutes.

The positive performance in April comes after officials reported 2018 had the worst on-time performances in decades. They say programs to replace equipment, clear vegetation and upgrade tracks helped reduce delays.