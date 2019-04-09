Libraries Go Beyond The Book In Meeting Needs Of The Public

The role of public libraries continues to change in response to the internet. A recent study by the Pew Research Center found 63 percent of library newcomers say they either can’t afford or don’t have access to internet services.

The New London Library is now also helping people with online job applications after the city closed the local job center.

Madhu Gupta, executive director of the library, says that has added extra pressure to the library and the staff.

“Last year we answered a record number of job-related questions, around 4,752 questions last year. About 143,000 people entered our library doors last year, and our 31 computers were used more than 32,000 times. ”

Gupta said that libraries are also a vital resource in the current economic climate as their services are free.