LI Sound Dredging Followed EPA Protocol, Judge Rules, In Loss To New York

A federal judge sided with the Environmental Protection Agency in a fight with New York officials over a disposal site for dredged material in Long Island Sound.

The judge ruled the agency followed protocols when it designated the site as a dumping ground for silt, sediments and other material dredged from harbors in the Sound.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong called the decision a win for the state’s economy. Dredging supports submarine makers Electric Boat in New London and a submarine fleet in nearby Groton.

“We cannot have Electric Boat and our submarine fleet here if we can’t dredge the water around Groton and New London.”

The site is in Connecticut waters, off the coast of New London. But it’s also near Fisher’s Island in New York. State officials argued the silt and sediment could have contaminants that are harmful to the environment.