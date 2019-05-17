LI Sound, The Changing Climate's Impact On Our Area, And Meeting The Migrant Caravan

By Editor 6 minutes ago
  • The Long Island Sound as seen from the American Yacht Club in Rye, NY.
    The Long Island Sound as seen from the American Yacht Club in Rye, NY.
    Courtesy of Abby Archer and Save the Sound / Facebook

It's a three-part Full Story today. Ron speaks with Bill Lucey, the Long Island Soundkeeper about the health of the Sound and the shoreline. Then he talks to climate change experts about the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which was released by the Trump Administration over the Thanksgiving holiday. And finally Ron speaks with a Long Island bishop who is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet the migrant caravan. Today's guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story
environment
immigration
Long Island Sound