LI Republicans Slam Cuomo And Democrats Over State Budget

Long Island Republicans in the State Assembly have criticized aspects of the New York budget voted in this week.

Assemblyman Doug Smith of Holbrook lambasted Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Democratic majority in the legislature for introducing new policy items minutes before the budget deadline. He said the only thing missing from the “midnight budget deal was a mask and gun.”

“This is no way to run a state government by passing something in the dead of night where the public is unable to see it. It’s absolutely outrageous.”

Assemblyman Mike LiPetri of Babylon voted against a partial end to cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies because he says it protects illegal immigrants convicted of crimes from deportation.

“What are we doing? This is not the New York State that we all want to be in. This is not the New York State that is going to help us going forward.”

The final action approved by majority Democrats was a resolution that gives Governor Andrew Cuomo and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul a pay raise.