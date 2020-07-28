LI Officials Head To Washington To Make Case For Pandemic Disaster Relief

Long Island elected officials will head to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to advocate for pandemic-related federal disaster relief for New York.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says public health programs that provide mental health and addiction services to Long Islanders could be cut, if the federal government does not send additional money to local governments.

Bellone says the lobbying effort is to show lawmakers in Washington the human impact of the pandemic on hard-hit communities like Long Island.

“What we're talking about here at the end of the day is not numbers", he said. "This isn't about budgets, this isn't about dollars. At the end of the day, this is about people's lives and families in crisis.”

The trip comes as federal lawmakers try to hammer out a deal on another coronavirus stimulus package.

Nassau and Suffolk Counties both face budget shortfalls in the hundreds of millions.