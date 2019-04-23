LI Environmental Groups Continue Fight For Offshore Drilling Ban

Long Island environmental groups and politicians want the federal government to halt its efforts to drill for oil and gas in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Trump administration wants to lift the ban on oil drilling in federal waters off Long Island’s South Shore. The courts stopped those efforts, but the administration is expected to appeal the decision.

Joseph Saladino, Oyster Bay town supervisor, says the oil drilling could damage Long Island’s fishing and tourism industry.

“Protecting our environment is not something that is political. We all have to breathe the air, we all have to drink the water, we all want to utilize the resources of our marine environment.”

New York lawmakers banned drilling within state waters this year, but that doesn’t apply to federal waters – three miles away from the coastline.