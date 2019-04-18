LI Corrections Officer Indicted On Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced this week the indictment of a county corrections officer who is charged with child sexual abuse.

Southampton Town Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office began their investigation in March when a man alleged Robert Weis had sexually abused him from ages 7 to 16. A second victim also came forward.

Police seized from his home three illegal handguns, 32 rifles and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition. They also found bulletproof vests and EMT equipment, which were stolen from the county sheriff’s office.

Weis was arrested in South Carolina in 2016 for alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy. Those charges are pending.

Weis is suspended and due in court April 30.