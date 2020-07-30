Less Concerned With COVID-19, Young Adults Have High Infection Rates

By Sabrina Garone 55 minutes ago
  • The COVID-19 infection rates of teens and young adults are among the highest from June in July in Connecticut.
    The COVID-19 infection rates of teens and young adults are among the highest from June in July in Connecticut.
    COURTESY OF GOV. NED LAMONT

Teens and young adults in Connecticut have among the highest rates of infection of the state’s new coronavirus cases.

State officials said young people are becoming less concerned with social distancing, as the economy continues to reopen. And now 18 to 29-year-olds represent substantial numbers of new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

Young adult cases saw the largest uptick from June into July. Teens have a higher infection rate than a month ago.

Governor Ned Lamont warned that a small cluster of cases can turn into hundreds of new infections within days.

The state is also investigating youth sports teams that travel to states on Connecticut’s travel advisory list. Teams that travel out-of-state may need to cancel practices and competition for the 14 days after their return to Connecticut in order to comply with the order.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Connecticut
teens
Young Adults

Related Content

Most Conn. Educators Oppose Teaching In-Person This Fall, Union Survey Says

By 19 hours ago
Cassandra Basler / WSHU

Most Connecticut educators strongly oppose a full return to in-person classes this fall, according to a survey from Connecticut Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union.

3 More States, D.C., Puerto Rico Added To Regional Travel Advisory

By Jul 28, 2020
Courtesy of John F. Kennedy Airport / Facebook

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have added three more states and two territories to their COVID-19 travel advisories.