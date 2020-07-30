Less Concerned With COVID-19, Young Adults Have High Infection Rates

Teens and young adults in Connecticut have among the highest rates of infection of the state’s new coronavirus cases.

State officials said young people are becoming less concerned with social distancing, as the economy continues to reopen. And now 18 to 29-year-olds represent substantial numbers of new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

Young adult cases saw the largest uptick from June into July. Teens have a higher infection rate than a month ago.

Governor Ned Lamont warned that a small cluster of cases can turn into hundreds of new infections within days.

The state is also investigating youth sports teams that travel to states on Connecticut’s travel advisory list. Teams that travel out-of-state may need to cancel practices and competition for the 14 days after their return to Connecticut in order to comply with the order.