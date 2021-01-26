Leo Birenberg And Zach Robinson's Soundtrack For The 'Cobra Kai' Game Is a Fun Throwback

By 1 hour ago

Credit Xbox One HG+Q

Composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson always felt that Cobra Kai, now on Netflix, would make a great game, and they got their wish when developer Flux tapped them to create a soundrack for a game inspired by the series. Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the beloved film The Karate Kid, complete with many of the original actors. For the soundtrack for Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Leo and Zach referenced some of the games they loved growing up in the '80's and '90's to give the music a fun, period sound. 

Leo and Zach say working on the soundtrack was a fun project because it gave them a chance to describe in music some of the places they know very well, like Encino and Reseda. In fact, Zach says one of the settings is a street right near where he grew up!


For Zach and Leo it was a thrill to work on their first game soundtrack, and especially fun to finally write music for a boss battle after all those years playing games.  They're looking forward to writing another game soundtrack soon.

Episode tracklist

all tracks by Leo Birenberger and Zach Robinson

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues: Main Titles; Laursso Auto; TV Studios; Miyagi Do Dojo; Cobra Kai dojo; All Valley; Woodley Ave; Reseda; Beach Street; Overall Boss Fight

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Cobra Kai
Leo Birenberg
Zach Robinson
Video Game Music
interview

