Lena Raine's Musical Rainbow Blends With 'Chicory: A Colorful Tale'

By 2 hours ago

Credit Game Rant

In a universe where Wielders paint their worlds to keep them colorful, Picnic Province has suddenly become black and white and Chicory, its Wielder, has vanished! Her housekeeper picks up Chicory's world-painting brush and decides to go on a quest to find her. That's how the adventure, Chicory: A Colorful Tale begins.

Soundtrack composer Lena Raine says she was all in as soon as the devleoper, Greg Lobenov, showed her the very earliest ideas for a game which was not more than a dog who paints.

Although the premise of Chicory: A Colorful Tale seems simple, the game explores some deeper issues, such as imposter syndrome and the mixed feelings about assuming a role you might not feel ready to take on. Lena says writing the music for the bosses who confront the player with these challenges was a chance to work with a different musical style than the rest of the game.

Lena says she's grateful to Greg and the tiny team who made Chicory for letting her explore the kind of music she's always wanted to compose.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks performed by Lena Raine, performed by Kristin Naigus, flutes and winds, Michaela Nachtigall, violin and viola, Sung Ha Hong, cello, Sternage, guitar, Kevin Ragone, drums, Carlos "Insaneintherain" sax and Emily Evans, vocals, and Lena

Chicory: A Colorful Tale: Blank Canvas; Supper Woods; Sips River; The Town of Luncheon; Appie Foothills, A Colorful Tale; Eyes in the Darkness; Do the Impossible; Grub Deep; Dinners: The Big City

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance

Tags: 
Music Respawn
Kate Remington
Lena Raine
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Video Game Music
interview

Related Content

Lena Raine's Music Ascends A Mountain In 'Celeste'

By Feb 22, 2018
celestegame.com

Although it seems like a simple platform game at first, Celeste actually is a brutally difficult journey of self-discovery for Madeline, the main character, as she bravely faces challenges climbing the namesake mountain. Composer Lena Raine had her own set of difficult challenges writing a soundtrack for a game that turned out to be quite different than she expected.

Mark Benis' Music Amplifies The Mystery In 'Lamplight City'

By Oct 11, 2018
grundislavgames.com

New Bretagne, the setting for the Victorian detective adventure Lamplight City, has menace and mystery lurking around every corner. Composer Mark Benis says it's that atmosphere and the divese characters, including Detective Miles Fordham, that provided the inspiration for his subtle soundtrack.

Vlad Savin Gives Pripyat's Abandoned Pianos A Voice Once More

By Jun 1, 2021
photo by Andre Joosse / UrbEx.nl

35 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the abandoned pianos of the nearby city of Pripyat can be played once more. Composer and audio designer Vlad Savin made many trips into Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone over several years to discover and record as many pianos as he could find to create a sample library that can be used by composers for their audio projects.