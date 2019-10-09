Legislator Trotta Continues Push For Suffolk County Inspector General

Suffolk County lawmakers delayed a vote on a bill that would establish an inspector general for the county.

Legislator Rob Trotta introduced the measure in response to the arrests of multiple county officials in recent years. Trotta says he’s determined to take down the corruption.

“I can tell you that I have multiple whistleblowers. I can tell you this will not take more than two or three weeks, and I can tell you that this will send a shockwave across Suffolk County government.”

Trotta says an inspector general would deter misconduct, fraud and abuse in Suffolk County.

They would be elected to a five-year term and oversee the integrity of county government.

Lawmakers could take up the bill next month. If approved, the measure would go into law in January.