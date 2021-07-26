With Legal Weed, New York Airports No Longer Confiscating Small Amounts

New York airports will no longer seize small amounts of marijuana found on passengers. This comes four months after the state legalized recreational cannabis.

New York State legalized possession of up to three ounces of recreational cannabis earlier this year.

Benjamin Branham is a spokesperson for the Port Authority, which runs the JFK and Laguardia Airports. He said they enforce state laws and up to three ounces of mairjuana is allowed for New Yorkers to transport.

Travelers will only be arrested if they carry more than the legalized amount of three ounces.