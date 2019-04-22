The Legacy Of Earth Day

By Editor 10 minutes ago
  • Children run past cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Seattle.
    Children run past cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Seattle.
    Elaine Thompson / AP

The first Earth Day was organized nearly 50 years ago after a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara led lawmakers, companies and scientists to support environmental protections. Now Earth Day is celebrated in more than 120 countries. But is our environment, and are we, any safer from climate threats and human intervention? We’ll discuss the legacy of Earth Day with guests:

Tags: 
The Full Story