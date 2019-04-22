The first Earth Day was organized nearly 50 years ago after a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara led lawmakers, companies and scientists to support environmental protections. Now Earth Day is celebrated in more than 120 countries. But is our environment, and are we, any safer from climate threats and human intervention? We’ll discuss the legacy of Earth Day with guests:
- Adam Rome, Ph.D., environmental historian and professor of history, University of Buffalo
- Ralph Nader, former presidential candidate, environmental advocate
- Scott Chaskey, director, Quail Hill Farm and senior advisor, Peconic Land Trust
- Scott Heth, executive director, Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut
- Lilia Bartolotta and Joanna Ziegler, students and members of Students for Climate Action, Sayville High School