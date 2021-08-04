At Least One Connecticut Town Has A 100% Vaccination Rate

Nearly all residents in Canaan, Connecticut, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows a 100% vaccination rate for Canaan. But, town officials say the rate is closer to 90%. Once children are eligible the number will grow closer to 100%.

Michelle McGuire Hansen is the emergency management director for the town. She said it wasn’t hard to convince all one thousand residents to get vaccinated.

“I had private conversations with people — I had told them if they had questions they could call me I would answer them, so it just kind of, we push it as much as we could,” Hansen said.

Hansen said despite the high vaccination rates, the town will continue to wear masks in most public spaces. Canaan is in Litchfield County, which is now at substantial risk for spread of the Delta variant.