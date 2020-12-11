Leaders Plan To Build Public Trust In COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Ned Lamont has a plan to convince Connecticut residents to be vaccinated, as the FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

A national Quinnipiac poll finds that only 61 percent of people are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Lamont said in Connecticut, he’d like to get that number up to 80 percent. He said he plans to do that by having community leaders at the front of the line for the vaccine.

“Maybe some of the lead docs get the vaccination. Maybe a couple of the leading political people get the vaccine early on," Lamont said. "We are certainly talking to the ministers, getting into the religious communities, doing everything we can to reinforce how important it is for you and your community to get vaccinated."

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 978 self-identified registered voters across the country. It was conducted in early December. And has an error rate of plus or minus three percentage points.