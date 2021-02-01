Lawsuit Filed Against Nassau County Executive Alleging Improper Removal Of Tax Info

Republican lawmakers in Nassau County filed a lawsuit against County Executive Laura Curran claiming she removed tax impact information from the government website, despite orders from a judge and a law passed by the Legislature.

After a majority of Nassau residents saw their property taxes go up during a tax reassessment — and a number clerical errors were found in those reassessments — lawmakers passed a bill requiring Curran to post information to the county about the impact of those taxes. The information has yet to be posted.

Republican Legislator John Ferretti filed the lawsuit. He said all he wants is for Curran to post the tax impact information online.

“Not only is that information not on the website, I haven’t even gotten an acknowledgement of the letter I sent to the county executive. This is just another step here that they’ve taken to hide information from the residents of Nassau County,” Ferretti said.

Curran, a Democrat, campaigned on fixing what she called “a broken reassessment system” that left some homeowners shouldering more taxes than others.

In a statement, her office accused Republicans of playing politics instead of fixing the reassessment system. Her office ignored a question asking whether the tax impact statement would be posted online.